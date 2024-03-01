Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in February

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 774,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.5 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $8.40 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

