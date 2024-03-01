Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STRL stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.