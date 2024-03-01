Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 44,003 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Hasbro worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

