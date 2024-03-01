Stifel Financial Corp Buys 22,886 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.48.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $153.89 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average of $159.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.