Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,630 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Hubbell by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Hubbell by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Hubbell by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $380.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $382.58.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

