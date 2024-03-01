Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 334.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0704 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

