Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

