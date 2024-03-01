Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $241.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.74.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

