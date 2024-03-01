Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 311,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

TSLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

