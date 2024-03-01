Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Paramount Global worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

