Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Generac worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 28.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 430.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Generac by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 48,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.