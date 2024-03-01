Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $664,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

