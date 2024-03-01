Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

