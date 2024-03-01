Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

