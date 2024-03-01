Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Shockwave Medical worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,813.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $1,041,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,380. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

SWAV opened at $260.87 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.77.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

View Our Latest Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.