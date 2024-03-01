Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,857 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $145.75 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

