Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 3.3%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 134,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 65,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

