Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of eBay Call Options (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 38,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 261% compared to the typical volume of 10,603 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get eBay alerts:

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4,660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in eBay by 82.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.