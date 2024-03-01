StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
