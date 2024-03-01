StockNews.com Downgrades Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Sell

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:TDS opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
