StockNews.com Downgrades Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Sell

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 404,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

