StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

