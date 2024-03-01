StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.