StockNews.com Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Sell

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

