StockNews.com Upgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to “Hold”

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.