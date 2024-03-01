Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38. 132,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 133,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

About Surge Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.