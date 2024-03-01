Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38. 132,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 133,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Surge Battery Metals Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
About Surge Battery Metals
Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Battery Metals
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.