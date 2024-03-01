Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
IVR stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
