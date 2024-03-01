Swiss National Bank Has $816,000 Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAPT. Barclays cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

