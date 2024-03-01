Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.