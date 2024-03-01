Swiss National Bank Invests $838,000 in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

AESI opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.