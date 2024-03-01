Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Business First Bancshares worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFST. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $162,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 61.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 73,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

About Business First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.