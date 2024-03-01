Swiss National Bank Sells 5,800 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Flushing Financial worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 19,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on FFIC

Flushing Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

About Flushing Financial

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.