Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 7.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

