Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,677,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 304,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.