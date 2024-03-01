Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in NICE by 14.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 49.3% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in NICE by 14.3% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NICE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.55.

NICE Trading Down 0.0 %

NICE stock opened at $245.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.