Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

