Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 279,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 97,665 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

