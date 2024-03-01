Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 213,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

