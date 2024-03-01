Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,305 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,814,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

