Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Natera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.
Shares of NTRA opened at $86.49 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.
In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 896,442 shares of company stock worth $55,703,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
