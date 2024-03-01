Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Natera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $86.49 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 896,442 shares of company stock worth $55,703,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.