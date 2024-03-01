Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

