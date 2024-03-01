Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

