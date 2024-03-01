Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

