Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,726 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

