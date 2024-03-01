Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,727 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.00. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

