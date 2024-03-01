Synovus Financial Corp Sells 509 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.