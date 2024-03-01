Synovus Financial Corp Sells 870 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.08% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

