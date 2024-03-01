Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

