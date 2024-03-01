Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO opened at $146.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.50. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

