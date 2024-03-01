Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 37,301.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.93 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.