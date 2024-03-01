Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 256,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 204,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.